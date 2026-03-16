Short Interest in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Increases By 30.1%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,216 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 12th total of 14,773 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.0%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 3.25. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 206.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

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