Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 373,138 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 12th total of 283,884 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,142. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE: AHT) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of urban, resort and convention-oriented markets and includes both well-known national brands and independent properties. Ashford Hospitality Trust seeks to generate long-term value through active asset management, strategic acquisitions, dispositions and selective joint venture partnerships.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ashford Hospitality Trust invests in properties affiliated with leading hospitality brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood.

Further Reading

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