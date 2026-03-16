Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Short Interest Update

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,190 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 27,989 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,245. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. BFI Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Opus Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.