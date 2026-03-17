Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $3.55 Million in Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 420,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Herbalife as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Herbalife Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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