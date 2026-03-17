NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd.

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NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRSN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

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