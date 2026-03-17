Brokerages Set Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) PT at $59.39

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.5556.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,840,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,645 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 21.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,255,000 after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 182.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. Celanese has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.13%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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