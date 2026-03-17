Brokerages Set Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) PT at $59.39

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.5556.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on CE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. Celanese has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.13%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.
In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.
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