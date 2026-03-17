Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,142 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 4.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Capital One Financial worth $546,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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