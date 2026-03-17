Moore Capital Management LP Invests $42.01 Million in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 670,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,014,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,434,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,712,000 after acquiring an additional 714,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 16.92%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

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About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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