Healthy Choice Wellness (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthy Choice Wellness (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Healthy Choice Wellness had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%.

Healthy Choice Wellness Stock Up 2.1%

HCWC opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.27. Healthy Choice Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthy Choice Wellness

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthy Choice Wellness stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 1.99% of Healthy Choice Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Healthy Choice Wellness Company Profile

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).

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