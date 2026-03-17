Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $681,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,484,730.92. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.