Kinetic Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 447,000 JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,157,000. JFrog comprises 1.0% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in JFrog by 3,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 281,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $6,697,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,884,416.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,815,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,346,821.80. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,853,374.86. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 351,960 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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