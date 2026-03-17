LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 105.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total value of $1,781,527.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $586.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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