Kinetic Partners Management LP Has $66.82 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kinetic Partners Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.2% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

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About Walt Disney

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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