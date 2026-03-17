Short Interest in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Increases By 23.7%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,026 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 14,572 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $57.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $49,000.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index. At the Index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree DEFA Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

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