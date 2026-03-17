Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,665,684 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 12th total of 3,068,083 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,162,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,162,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,593,000 after buying an additional 200,122 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,739,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. 3,297,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,249. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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