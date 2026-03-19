Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,629,000 after buying an additional 1,749,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,509,000 after buying an additional 556,810 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,836,000 after acquiring an additional 161,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laura E. Clark acquired 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,346.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,950.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,336.31. This trade represents a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. iA Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE REXR opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 202.35%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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