Brokerages Set Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $238.57

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.5714.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Equifax Trading Down 1.9%

EFX opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

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Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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