Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 90,000 Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,931,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700,314.40. This represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 125,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,696,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 13,920 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $184,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 180,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $2,559,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 320,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,540,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 420,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 360,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $5,364,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 133,259 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,230.97.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $4,048,485.40.

Sonos Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos News Roundup

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sonos by 699.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sonos by 485.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

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Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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