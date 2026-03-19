Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $1,001,298.40 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Scott Kleinman sold 65,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,001,298.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 481,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,009.28. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

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Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,161,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,625,000 after buying an additional 1,652,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

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Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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