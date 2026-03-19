Michael Baur Sells 21,173 Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 21,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $757,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,482.64. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ScanSource Stock Down 3.6%
ScanSource stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $766.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
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