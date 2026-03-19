Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 154,630 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,630 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 45.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CDP opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $181,082.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,799.48. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Further Reading

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