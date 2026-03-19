Davis Selected Advisers Has $194.31 Million Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345,848 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 1.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $194,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 6.7%

YMM opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $456.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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