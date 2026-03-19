Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Duke Energy News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $130.77 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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