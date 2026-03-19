Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Solventum makes up about 2.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Solventum were worth $402,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Solventum by 74.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,495,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,847,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $42,393,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLV. Zacks Research cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Solventum’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solventum

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.03 per share, with a total value of $100,344.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,803.17. The trade was a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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