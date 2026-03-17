YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 911,180 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 1,144,883 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 127,681 shares in the last quarter.

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YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.1%

CONY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 172,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,887. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.4091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5,778.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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