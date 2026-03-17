Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $98.04 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.25 or 0.03137784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,550,102,302 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasis.net. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,550,067,259 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01286594 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $11,817,795.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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