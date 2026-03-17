Ordinals Price Reaches $2.69 on Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00003615 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $56.40 million and $16.64 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,046.77 or 0.99664606 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 2.7088021 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $23,852,386.02 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.