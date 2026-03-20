The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 246.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $810.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $899.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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