Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $44.74 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.7% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

PLTR stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average is $168.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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