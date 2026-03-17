Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $58.47 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00016757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00009319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,990.51 or 0.36396801 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, BitcoinTalk, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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