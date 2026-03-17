Moringa Acquisition (LON:MACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moringa Acquisition (LON:MACA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (10.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

MACA remained flat at GBX 175 during trading on Tuesday. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.

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Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

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Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

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