ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This represents a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 600,884 shares of company stock valued at $58,250,367 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConocoPhillips News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Barclays raised its price target to $128 and moved to an “overweight” stance, providing near-term analyst-backed upside. Barclays lifts PT
- Positive Sentiment: Strong buy-side targets: Piper Sandler raised its COP target substantially (to $154 from $111), a bullish signal that can attract institutional buying. Piper Sandler raises target
- Positive Sentiment: Macro support: Oil prices jumped on doubts about a fully-formed coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, which typically boosts upstream E&P cash flows and benefits producers like COP. Oil jumps on Hormuz concerns
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate/strategic headlines: Coverage noted COP hitting a 52-week high and reports that Goldman Sachs is adding COP to conviction lists as a potential ~$2B Permian asset sale is explored—both pro-growth and capital-return implications. Blockonomi: 52-week high, Permian sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Bank of America raised its price recommendation to $120 but kept an Underperform rating, reflecting divergence among sell?side views. BofA raises target but keeps Underperform
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus context: The Street’s consensus remains around a “Moderate Buy” with average targets near current levels, so analyst action is re?rating rather than uniform acceleration. MarketBeat consensus
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: EVP Nicholas Olds disclosed a sale of ~14,522 shares (?53.96% reduction of his holdings), a material insider disposition that can create short-term selling pressure. Olds insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: Additional senior-level sales: SVP Andrew Lundquist sold ~34,500 shares (~66% cut) and SVP Heather Hrap sold ~2,654 shares (~31.9% cut), reinforcing the pattern of executive profit-taking this week. Lundquist insider sale Hrap insider sale
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.