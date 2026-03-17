ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This represents a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 600,884 shares of company stock valued at $58,250,367 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

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About ConocoPhillips

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ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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