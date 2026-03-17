Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,255,405 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 15,165,730 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,288,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,288,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.94, for a total value of $4,019,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,871 shares in the company, valued at $40,142,149.74. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.04, for a total transaction of $393,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,943.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,574 shares of company stock worth $21,463,735. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $600.00 to $519.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carvana from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reduced their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

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Carvana Stock Up 1.9%

CVNA opened at $305.71 on Tuesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $486.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carvana’s stock is going to split on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

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Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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