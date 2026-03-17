Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 3.0%

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

ZURVY stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

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Zurich Insurance Group is a global insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, that provides a broad range of insurance and risk management products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and multinational clients. Founded in 1872, the company has grown into one of the world’s major insurers, offering both property & casualty and life insurance solutions alongside related services such as claims management and risk engineering.

Zurich’s core activities include general (non-life) insurance and life insurance products.

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