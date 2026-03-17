Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 3.0%
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group is a global insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, that provides a broad range of insurance and risk management products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and multinational clients. Founded in 1872, the company has grown into one of the world’s major insurers, offering both property & casualty and life insurance solutions alongside related services such as claims management and risk engineering.
Zurich’s core activities include general (non-life) insurance and life insurance products.
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