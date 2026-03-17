Analysts Set MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $273.46

Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.4615.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

In other MKS news, EVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $1,007,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,931.40. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total transaction of $2,539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,117.49. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 68,503 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,099 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS in the 4th quarter worth $147,453,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,880,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MKS by 146.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 542,094 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in MKS by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 839,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 516,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MKS by 9,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after buying an additional 441,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $221.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48. MKS has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $269.91.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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