Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $44.53

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.5333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hub Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Hub Group Company Profile

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Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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