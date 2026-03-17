Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.42 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $369.34 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,805.98 or 1.00089084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. Telegram, Slack”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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