35,962 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Acquired by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000. Jain Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 115.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $124.06 and a 52-week high of $248.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.89.

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About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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