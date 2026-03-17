Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Shares Acquired by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,190. This represents a 35.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DYN opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

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Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor?mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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