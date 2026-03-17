Jain Global LLC Sells 77,857 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Jain Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,857 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 35.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 146.07%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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