Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

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