Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,680,300,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 725,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,734,000 after acquiring an additional 684,470 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,394 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VGT stock opened at $724.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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