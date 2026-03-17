Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF $BKDV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.18% of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKDV opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 61.0%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on value companies of any market-cap globally. The fund seeks capital growth through a bottom-up investment approach, prioritizing intrinsic value, strong fundamentals, and positive momentum BKDV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by BNY Mellon.

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