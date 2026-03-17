270,282 Shares in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.75% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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