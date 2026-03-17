Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.37% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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