Earnest Partners LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $198.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Piper Sandler Bumps Chevron

Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Chevron Advances Aphrodite

Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Oil Prices Top $100

Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long?term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Venezuela Move

Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long?term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Libya Expansion

Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Neutral Sentiment: Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Background on Venezuela Exec

Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Negative Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. DOJ Settlement

Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. Negative Sentiment: Operational and geopolitical strains — force majeure at Israel’s Leviathan field, portfolio reshaping, and workforce reductions — increase near-term execution risk and uncertainty for production guidance. Geopolitics and Restructuring

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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