Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Stock Holdings Increased by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 4,520.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,522 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.3%

LBTYK stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($8.29). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company’s core services include ultra?fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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