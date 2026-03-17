Jain Global LLC Purchases Shares of 153,815 Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Jain Global LLC owned about 0.19% of Miami International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth approximately $23,476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,468,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Murray Stahl bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $312,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,633,842 shares in the company, valued at $201,016,065.96. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIAX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Miami International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Miami International Stock Up 2.6%

MIAX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Miami International Profile

(Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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