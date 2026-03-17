Jain Global LLC Sells 25,096 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Jain Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 14.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Barclays by 15.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 281,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 26.7% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 290,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $27.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

See Also

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