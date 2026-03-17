Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.1250.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALM. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Almonty Industries from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on Almonty Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALM. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALM opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.87. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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