Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.1250.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALM. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Almonty Industries from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on Almonty Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ALM opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.87. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.
Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.
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